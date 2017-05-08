Ramaphosa: I will not be silenced on corruption and state capture

ANC deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa has said he will continue speaking about corruption that is in his party’s ranks and state capture despite efforts to silence him by “some”.

This he said on Sunday while addressing thousands of party supporters at a Cadres Forum in Grahamtown.



Ramaphosa told ANC members to speak out against all wrongs in the party and reject attempts from some quarters to quell dissenting voices.

“We are facing problems of corruption within our ranks. Problems of intentions by other people and families to capture our movement and government,” said Ramaphosa.

“Right now some say we must not talk about problems within the movement.

“The atmosphere is contaminated. What are we supposed to do? Must we keep quiet? We have to talk about these things so our organisation can self-correct,” he went on amidst the hyped-up audience shouting “bua”, a commonly used Sotho saying in political circles which loosely translated means “speak out“.

“If we do not talk about our problems, how are we going to fix our movement? We cannot be silenced and we must refuse to be silenced because this is our movement. We have to analyse what is wrong so we can find answers hence we are talking about our problems openly.”