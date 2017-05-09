Dad charged with killing his daughter already has one murder conviction

A father charged with raping and murdering his two-year-old daughter was convicted of another murder when he was just 12.

Ntuthuzelo Mayekiso‚ 25‚ appeared in Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court in Cape Town on Tuesday‚ and state prosecutor Manelisi Macaba said he had been sent to reform school for the earlier offence.

It is not clear how many years Mayekiso served or when he was released.

It also emerged in court on Tuesday that he has two warrants of arrests out for him‚ from Parow and Mitchell’s Plain

Wearing a red jacket and blue jeans‚ Mayekiso stood with his head bowed throughout his short first court appearance. He will remain in custody until his next appearance on May 16.

His mother rushed the child to Khayelitsha Day Hospital on Sunday after he told her she was not breathing.

Western Cape police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said: “The two-year-old had been in [the] father’s care after the suspect requested time with [the] child as he had recently been released from prison.”