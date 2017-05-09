Whether or not Henri van Breda axed his parents and brother to death‚ on Tuesday he relived the horror of the aftermath through the eyes of paramedic Christiaan Koegelenberg.

Testifying as a state witness in Van Breda’s triple murder trial in the High Court in Cape Town‚ Koegelenberg described the “waterfall of blood” that flowed down the stairs as he moved Marli van Breda‚ who survived the attack in January 2015.

Koegelenberg described in harrowing detail how he was led into the Van Breda family home house at De Zalze estate in Stellenbosch by police‚ only to find everything “deurmekaar” (muddled up).

Henri van Breda was sitting with a small dog (known to the media as Sasha)‚ and Koegelenberg was told there were four victims in the house.

Climbing the stairs‚ he said he came across two of them. “I saw one was still alive. I went to the first two victims while my colleague went to the other two‚” he said.

Police took pictures‚ and then the blood from Marli’s wounds “flowed like a waterfall to the bottom of the stairs” as he and a colleague moved the 16-year-old.

“In my 39 years of service this is one of the worst incidents I have ever seen‚” said Koegelenberg‚ adding that the footprints on the staircase were from him and his colleague.

Members in the public gallery‚ including representatives of the Van Breda family‚ looked down in shock as gruesome photographs were handled in court.

Judge Siraj Desai‚ before adjourning court for the day‚ said Van Breda’s bail conditions would be adjusted so he did not have to appear in person at the designated police station before court on Mondays.