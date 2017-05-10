A Uitenhage farmer is expected to appear in court today for allegedly shooting dead eight roaming cattle last week and wounding three others.

The 37-year-old suspect‚ whom police refused to name‚ was arrested yesterday and released from police custody later on warning‚ according to Uitenhage deputy cluster commander Ronald Koll.

He is facing three charges‚ including malicious damage to property‚ contravention of the Animal Protection Act and illegal discharge of a firearm.

The cattle‚ which belonged to a group of small-scale livestock farmers‚ were found piled in a heap at a Kruisrivier farm on the outskirts of Uitenhage on Thursday.

Yesterday‚ a group of KwaNobuhle residents‚ led by the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco)‚ gathered at the Babs Madlakane Hall to discuss plans for rolling mass action against the farmer they believe is responsible for shooting the cattle.

