Rhodes warns Nehawu to return to work – or else

Rhodes University today warned the National Education, Health and Allied Union (Nehawu) that the university would take disciplinary action against its protesting members if they did not immediately return to work.

Rhodes says it received no notice of today’s protest or the ongoing go-slow and that it regarded it as unlawful and unprocedural.

Some 300 Nehawu members gathered at the rubbish-strewn steps of the university administration building this morning in a vocal protest against the university’s revised 6.5% salary increase offer.

While the National Tertiary Education Union (Nteu) has formally accepted Rhodes revised offer, Nehawu rejected it outright.

Among many other demands, Nehawu wants an across-the-board 7.5% increase along with increases in housing and danger allowances, 100% bursaries at the university for family members and for the university name to be changed.

Nteu’s Grant Abbott today confirmed Nteu had accepted the revised offer.

Nehawu spokesman Zakade Vena said he would only comment after a lunchtime meeting with management.

Rhodes said it was doing all it could to alleviate the impact of the go-slow, particularly in university residences and dining halls

Students have received vouchers to buy food.