A consignment of illicit sneakers (takkies) estimated to be worth more than a million rand was discovered concealed in flour bags by Mpumalanga police after they pulled over a suspicious looking truck on Wednesday morning.

Four people in what was suspected to being used as a so-called scout or advance vehicle accompanying the truck were arrested and are scheduled to appear in the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court on Friday‚ police said.

“In the early hours of today‚ a truck was pulled over by members of the White River Flying Squad on the N4 west-bound and was found to be carrying flour bags. However‚ the alert members insisted that the truck be escorted to the police station to be searched. It was during the search when police found 20 bags of illicit sneakers (takkies) estimated to be more than a million rand‚” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe.

“While the police were busy with the search‚ a Volkswagen Golf GTi believed to have been used as a scout/advance car with four occupants‚ two men and two women‚ approached as if assessing what was happening with the truck. The dedicated members also pounced on the occupants and a short probe indicated that they are linked to the truck thereby charged with the possession as well as dealing in counterfeit goods‚” Bhembe said.

The Provincial Commissioner of the police in Mpumalanga‚ Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma‚ expressed his elation at the alertness of the Flying Squad members.

“Those who think that our roads and country can just be used by criminal syndicates are up for a big surprise‚ we will ensure that no criminal activity is condoned either by our own residents or foreign nationals‚” Zuma said.