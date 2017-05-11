‘Joan’ set for long closure

Avid swimmers, coaches and regular visitors to the Joan Harrison Swimming Pool Complex were left frustrated after a notice from Buffalo City Metro (BCM) came about detailing reduced open times for the autumn period and yet another four-month outright closure in winter.

BCM claimed they need to do maintenance, but swimming coach and longtime critic of mismanagement at “the Joan”, Joe Hillstrom, said the closure was intended to give municipal staff an unofficial holiday.

The popular aquatic complex will be open in May from 7am to 5pm but closed for maintenance from June 1 to September 30, BCM announced.

This closure will be an extra month longer than the metro’s other pools.

The Ruth Belonsky pool and Zwelitsha and King William’s Town pools will close for maintenance from June 1 to August 31.

BCM spokesman Sibusiso Cindi said it was not out of the ordinary for municipal pools to be closed during winter for maintenance.

“The reason Joan Harrison will be closed for an extra month is because each swimming pool has its own set of challenges,” he said.

Hillstrom, who has been making use of the complex for many years, said it is outrageous that it will be closed during winter when there are seven heaters installed.

“This has been always been the situation.

“I know because I am here every morning from 6am and the reason they want the pools closed is so that the staff do not have to work.

“There are a number of swimmers who use the Joan Harrison pools before going to work and after work who will now be denied access.”

Hillstrom added that in his experience maintenance was done on an ongoing basis.

“This last season at the Joan was the worst I have experienced in 28 years.

“The pools were a perpetual green – so much so that the body of a young boy had to be recovered from a green water polo pool.

“I would like all the pools in Buffalo City to be open throughout the winter to allow the citizens the benefit of using them,” Hillstrom said.

Cindi said the winter months were ideal for routine maintenance.

“The winter months are used because often there are less people wanting to swim because it is cold, which allows us more time to get the pools in good condition come summer time,” said Cindi. — oreillya@timesmedia.co.za