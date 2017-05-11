Job creation must be the focus, insists Motsepe

Mining magnate Patrice Motsepe has stressed the importance of self-employment and starting business to hundreds of graduates at the University of Fort Hare (UFH).

Motsepe was speaking at the university’s graduation ceremony in Alice yesterday where an honorary doctorate in commerce was conferred on him.

“We have to create jobs. The success of businesses and all of us depends on job creation,” said Motsepe.

He called on government, private sector and all stakeholders to invest in education.

“The best investment in our children and in our future is in education.

“We must work together to make sure that the world-class education provided at this university and other universities continues,” he said.

In 2013, Motsepe joined The Giving Pledge, committing to give half his wealth to charitable causes.

Since 2014 the Motsepe Foundation has donated more than R18-million towards funding students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

According to the UFH, 14 students at the university were currently being funded by the Patrice Motsepe Foundation.

Speaking about the commerce degree that was conferred on him, Motsepe said he was honoured.

“It is great to be honoured by the university that produced the most respected leaders in the country and on the continent such as the late Nelson Mandela and Robert Sobukwe.”

UFH vice-chancellor Professor Sakhela Buhlungu said Motsepe represented some of the best achievers that post-apartheid South Africa has produced in the economic and business sphere.

“This is a remarkable achievement for the university and it is is part of our legacy to honour such great achievers like Dr Motsepe.”

The university’s graduation ceremony got off to a bad start last week when striking staff affiliated to Nehawu disrupted the robing ceremony of Buhlungu and the chancellor, Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza.

The workers are demanding a wage increase.

Buhlungu said last week’s disruptions was “water off a duck’s back.

“These things happen. We have moved on.”

Buhlungu said they were hoping for 100 PhDs this year, with the current graduation season already sitting just over 70 PhDs. — arethal@dispatch.co.za