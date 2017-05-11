Overgrown bush in DV a hazard

Duncan Village residents are frustrated with lack of service from Buffalo City Metro and complain that their plea to have overgrown bush cleared has fallen on deaf ears.

They say a patch of grass more than a metre and a half high not only harbours criminals but is an obstruction for traffic at the junction of Maqhubela and Mputsha streets.

Monelisi Ngamlana, 53, of Dip-In area in Duncan Village said people are fearful of using the route as they run the risk of being robbed or hurt.

“Thugs hide in this bush and it makes it difficult for those who use the footpath to feel safe when going to Buffalo Flats.

“Especially now that it’s winter – it gets light later in the mornings and that is when people become targets,” Ngamlana said.

Another resident, 19-year-old Sinazo Mbotelwa, who lives opposite the road from the bush, said she hardly leaves the house after dark because they often hear screams coming from the overgrown area.

“I don’t leave my house after dark because I am scared that I might get mugged and the really bad thing is that we hear people screaming from inside that bush,” Mbotelwa said.

She added that BCM should regularly maintain the area to prevent something bad from happening there again.

“In 2009, a little boy fell into a hole and drowned and I fear it might happen again. The municipality must keep this area clean because it is dangerous,” Mbotelwa said.

BCM in 2010 had a cleaning project running that ensured the area was well maintained, but residents who were a part of the initiative said they did not have the required material to continue cleaning.

Mayor Xola Pakati said that the municipality had a bush clearing initiative in place to attend to such areas.

“I would have to check with the relevant people on how we can go about getting this bush cleared,” Pakati said.

Ethelina Mjo, 63, who was a part of the initiative, said they used to pick up litter and cut the grass, and they even did some gardening.

“It used to be so clean but now we are afraid of this bush because a few of the cleaners were bitten by snakes while cleaning. They breed inside there,” said Mjo, adding that they also feared someone would be raped or killed.

Pakati said the municipality would investigate the matter and ensure the bush was cleared.

“We need to mobilise community members to isolate the criminals,” Pakati said. — oreillya@timesmedia.co.za