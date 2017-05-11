Pupils march over abuse allegations

Learning came to a standstill yesterday at Zukhanye Senior Secondary School in Dimbaza as pupils boycotted classes and marched against alleged sexual abuse of girl pupils by their teachers.

Pupils were joined by the Equal Education organisation in their march against the alleged sexual abuse, corporal punishment, and poor implementation of the nutrition programme. The deputy head of Equal Education (EE) in the Eastern Cape, Amanda Rinquent, said they marched in solidarity with Zukhanye pupils.

The school had been under police watch since yesterday morning.

A Grade 12 pupil at the school, Sanaso Ngqakamba, said they had delivered their memorandum of demands to the principal.

“In our memorandum, we demand that action be taken against teachers who sexually abuse female pupils.

“We have asked for decent and healthy food, and that the issue of corporal punishment is addressed with immediate effect,” he said.

Ngqakamba alleged they were being beaten up with pipes, and also paraded around the school when they got things wrong in assessments.

Pupils allege that male teachers would ask girls for their cell numbers and if the pupils refused, the teachers would give them low marks on tests, and make sexual advances when a pupil finally gave out her cell number.

Eastern Cape Education Department spokesman Loyiso Pulumani has condemned allegations of corporal punishment at the school.

“Corporal punishment is illegal and is deemed to be equivalent to grievous bodily assault and we always encourage affected parents and learners to take the alleged punishment to the police,” he said.

Pulumani said the pupil’s calls for proper implementation of the national school nutrition programme came to them as a surprise.

“This will be investigated by the departmental team and remedied,” he said.

Pulumani said he would await a report from the circuit manager regarding the sexual abuse allegations. — sisiphoz@dispatch.co.za