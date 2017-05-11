Leader of Government Business and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will be in parliament this afternoon for a question and answer session with MPs. Ramaphosa will deal with issues related to the National Skills Development Strategy‚ his office said in a statement.

In addition‚ he will discuss the constitutional responsibilities of members of the Executive towards parliament‚ the government’s local government back to basics programme as well as the electoral reform. As chairperson of the South African National Aids Council (SANAC)‚ he will also highlight the work the government is carrying out in conjunction with stakeholders‚ in tackling the HIV epidemic with specific reference to work being conducted among sex workers.