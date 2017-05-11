Weather warning: EC highlands will be hit by winter’s first snow and cold this weekend

Winter’s first snow is predicted for the Eastern Cape highlands from tomorrow until Sunday.

Farmers across the country were urged to take measures to protect small stock which would be affected by a “dramatic drop in temperatures” in many provinces.

SA Weather Service (SAWS) national spokeswoman Hannelee Doubell said the snowfalls were expected to be relatively light, traffic over mountain passes could be disrupted and closed temporarily.

“This scenario, combined with showers and general windiness, could well lead to stock losses if livestock are not led to shelter at lower elevations before the onset of the bitterly cold weather,” said Doubell.

Temperature plunge will be worst in the Eastern Cape which was expected to drop by a startling 15°C last night.