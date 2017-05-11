WSU orders students to leave campus following violence

The Walter Sisulu University has ordered all its students at Mthatha’s Nelson Mandela Drive to vacate the campus this morning.

This comes after violence escalated to a point where students carrying guns.

University spokeswoman Yonela Tukwayo said the university had a responsibility of doing all it could to keep the students safe in the premises and the possibility of students having guns would make it impossible for the university to garauntee that saftey.

“We have been informed that that students are now armed with guns. They have also burnt down the guard house,” said Tukwayo.

The students are demanding that the university change the security guards in the campus .