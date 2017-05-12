Chaos erupted in the small courtroom of the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court where Sandile Mantsoe‚ the man accused of killing Karabo Mokoena‚ was to make his first appearance.

The gallery was packed to capacity. Family‚ friends and neighbours even lined the walls of the court.

EFF members were in a standoff with court officials‚ who refused to allow them entry into the courtroom in their political regalia.

The group was eventually allowed in.

Mantsoe appeared in court‚ emotionless‚ dressed in an Adidas jacket‚ with his gold and black hair glistening in the light of the courtroom.

Speaking through his lawyer‚ he said he had no objection to the presence of the media‚ adding that his picture was already circulating on social media.

“You are going to burn in hell‚” one woman from the court gallery shouted as he was led back into the holding cells of the court during a short adjournment.

Mantsoe appeared unfazed as he headed out.

Mokoena’s family appeared emotional as they saw him appear from the cells.

One woman‚ dressed in black‚ her head draped in a black scarf‚ shook her head as she teared up.

Mantsoe is alleged to have killed and burnt Mokoena two weeks ago.

Mokoena’s family had reported her missing and a search for her had intensified‚ with her pictures circulating on social media.

On Thursday‚ her uncle‚ who regarded her as a daughter‚ announced that she had been found dead‚ alleging that the boyfriend had confessed to killing her.

The police would not confirm that they had received a confession.

Meanwhile‚ the fragile Mokoena family requested privacy‚ barring the media from taking their pictures.

The matter continues.