DA chief in sex scandal

The chief whip of the Democratic Alliance in the Bhisho legislature, Edmund van Vuuren, 60, has become embroiled in an alleged sex harassment scandal.

This follows a 25-year-old DA employee based in the Bhisho legislature filing a case against him.

Van Vuuren yesterday declined to comment, saying he had yet to receive any charges and therefore the allegations remained “rumours” to him.

