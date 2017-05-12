Gospel diva has new goodies

Queen of crusade sounds Thobekile Mkhwanazi is in the Eastern Cape this week to promote her latest album Mangizifihle kuWe.

Mkhwanazi, who became the first South African musician to record the type of music which is popular during church revivals, was in town to promote her new album. “I never thought that one day I would have my own album,” she said.

Mkhwanazi, popularly known as Isdudla saseThekwini, came to the attention of the public almost 10 years ago when she was invited on stage by Hlengiwe Mhlaba during her DVD recording.

Mkhwanazi said she was then persuaded to record an album, but her attempts were unsuccessful as record companies would tell her that her music was not commercial.

“They would tell me straight that it would be a waste of time and money to record an album,” she said.

That was until Sipho Makhabane, who was the manager of Mhlaba at the time, decided to record her first album.

Mkhwanazi released her debut album Uthembekile in 2009.

Her other albums include Yehla Mlilo, Shwele Baba and Wozani Sihambe.

But it was her 2015 ground-breaking album Wonderful Day that won her national acclaim.

“Within two months of its release, the album sold more than 25000 copies, and is still doing well,” she said.

In an interview with the Dispatch this week, the soft-spoken KwaZulu-Natal-born star said she was overwhelmed at the way people received the album.

“I did not expect it to be that popular. It was just by the grace of the Lord that it did so well.”

Talking about her new the album, Mkhwanazi said she wanted to encourage believers and those whose faith is on the edge to fix their eyes on the Lord.

“Whatever comes your way, God is there to give you strength. Challenges are not there to destroy you, but are what God uses to demonstrate his mighty power,” she said.

Mkhwanazi left her audience yearning for more at the City2City Motivation Tour in the Absa Stadium over the weekend. — sinom@dispatch.co.za