Joy as Mandla Mandela and wife welcome their bundle of joy

Chief Mandla Mandela and his wife Nkosikazi Nosekeni Rabia Mandela have welcomed a bundle of joy to their family this morning.

In a statement released by the family, ANC MP Mandela said they were thrilled by the birth of their first child.

“We are thrilled to announce the birth of our first baby in Cape Town today. The name will be revealed following a traditional naming ceremony in the next week or two,” said Mandela.

Both the child and mother were in good health, according to the statement. “The family is very grateful to the medical and nursing team who helped deliver this bundle of joy into the world,” he said.

It is expected that by next week the family will be in Mvezo Komkhulu, outside Mthatha, where the child will be officially named.

“We cannot wait to introduce our child to the people of Mvezo Khomkhulu,” said Mandela.