Karabo Mokoena: Save SA asks what political parties are doing to protect women

The Save South Africa campaign and opposition party leaders paid tribute on Friday to Karabo Mokoena‚ who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend.

“Another woman has become a victim for domestic violence from an intimate partner and this has to come to a stop‚” said Save South Africa’s Sharon Ekambaram at a joint media briefing in Johannesburg.

“For all the male leaders of political parties‚ as Save South Africa‚ we are asking what are we doing about this? It’s part of the decay of our democracy if we cannot respect women and afford them the human dignity that they deserve.”

Karabo had been missing since April 28.

The man accused of her murder appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday.