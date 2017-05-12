Actress Sonia Sedibe struggled to fight back tears as she spoke about her friend Karabo Mokoena just hours after news of the young woman’s death emerged.

The actress‚ made an appearance on Trending SA‚ where they were spoke about the alleged murder of Karabo who was reported missing until her body was found on Thursday morning.

Sonia who knew Karabo personally struggled to hold back her emotions as she spoke about the young woman whose death sent shock waves through the nation.

“It’s a difficult one‚ I don’t know how I…” she trailed off‚ before she added‚ “I promised myself that I’m gonna be strong. There’s friends of ours that are watching‚ they made me promise to hold it together.”

The actress said she and Karabo used to pray together every Tuesday‚ as they were part of the same prayer group called ‘queens and kings.

Sonia also shared a heartfelt tribute message on Instagram about the young woman whom she called her fellow prayer “queen“.

“If you met her…spent time with her you would know what an amazing soul she was…a smile that captivated…a spirit that soared…a mind that’s deep…a God fearing‚ God loving person!!! Rest in peace dear Queen‚” she wrote.