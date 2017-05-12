Teen inmates battle over TV blackout- Youth fights for his life after being stabbed

Losing their DStv pay channel privilege sparked a chaotic gang fight among 36 convicted juveniles in the Bhisho Youth Care Centre correctional facility on Wednesday night.

A young inmate is fighting for his life in Bhisho hospital as a result of the brawl.

The protest over the DStv cancellation descended into violence and chaos that left the facility, situated near the SAPS Training College in Sikhobeni Location, on high alert and under lockdown.

The injured convict was stabbed during the fracas. Another inmate was discharged from hospital the same night after being treated for a stab wound in the face.

Last night, the head of the social development department, Stanley Khanyile, said the priority for the young inmates was to be rehabilitated, not to have DStv.

However, he said the disconnection of the DStv might have been caused by an administrative “mishap”.

A source at the facility confirmed the uproar was sparked by the cancellation of the DStv subscription.

In January the centre’s DStv was disconnected due to outstanding arrears. The provider had threatened to disconnect the centre in December, but the school principal settled the bill from her own pocket, the Dispatch was told by authorities.

The fight took place after a rival gang refused to join the protesting gang in their cause to have DStv reconnected.

The facility, run by the Eastern Cape social development department, houses convicted youths aged 15 to 20 who have severe behavioural problems. The fight took place at the dining hall during supper and saw a number or sharpened objects, among them a toothbrush, being wielded.

An official who was on duty at the time said the fight was started by a crew fresh from prison.

Seven youths had spent last weekend in jail for damaging property at the centre after a Friday protest turned violent.

King William’s Town police spokeswoman Captain Siphokazi Mawisa said the seven, all aged 18, appeared in the Zwelitsha Magistrate’s Court on Monday to face charges of malicious damage to property.

“The case was provisionally withdrawn. On Wednesday police attended a scene at the youth centre and two victims were assaulted but they told police that they did not want to open a case.”

The centre is one of four facilities in the province run by the department, but is the only one to hold youths convicted of crimes.

Centres in East London, Port Elizabeth and Qumbu house only those awaiting trial. The Daily Dispatch spoke to three staffers at the facility who painted a grim picture about the daily situation at the centre.

The sources claimed the department was struggling to run the centre and had lost control of it.

Khanyile denied allegations that the department was not in control of the facility.

“The centre belongs to us, we are in control and we manage it and we will manage it,” he said.

He said the children were just being “unruly” and “in conflict with the law” and lack of DStv could not lead to “destruction of property”.

Khanyile revealed plans to transfer some of the juveniles to other centres across the province.

The Dispatch was told: “We are scared of these learners. The 12 security guards are not enough.”

Apparently six of the guards are stationed at the access control gate while the other six guards monitor the youths.

Khanyile responded: “We will ensure that we comply with the legislation and make sure security is well capacitated to deal with the problem. There are issues there that we are in the process of addressing and we will continue to address them, and minor things like lack of toiletries and DStv.”