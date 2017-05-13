6th year WSU student killed

Eastern Cape police are investigating a case of murder after a sixth-year Walter Sisulu University (WSU) medicine student was stabbed to death, allegedly by a fellow student.

Mthatha police spokeswoman, Captain Dineo Koena confirmed police were investigating this case.

She said the incident allegedly happened on Thursday night and the student was confirmed dead when police arrived.

She said no arrests have been made but they expected to make arrests soon.

WSU spokeswoman, Yonela Tukwayo confirmed the incident, saying a level six medical student was stabbed to death by another student.