6th year WSU student killed

Eastern Cape police are investigating a case of murder after a sixth-year Walter Sisulu University (WSU) medicine student was stabbed to death, allegedly by a fellow student.
Mthatha police spokeswoman, Captain Dineo Koena confirmed police were investigating this case.
She said the incident allegedly happened on Thursday night and the student was confirmed dead when police arrived.
She said no arrests have been made but they expected to make arrests soon.
WSU spokeswoman, Yonela Tukwayo confirmed the incident, saying a level six medical student was stabbed to death by another student.
It is alleged that the murder is linked to the current disorder at the campus where students voiced their grievances.
They also clashed with campus security.
Stones were thrown and rubber bullets were fired at students on Wednesday.
Tukwayo said on Wednesday the management asked the students to go home for their own safety.
“We put in an urgent court application for the students to be ordered to leave the campus and that order was granted earlier today.”
Tukwayo said the student representative council encouraged the students not to go home and responded to the vice-chancellor saying they are not going anywhere.