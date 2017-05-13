BCM rebels face party’s top brass

The future of Buffalo City Metro (BCM) rebel ANC councillors will top the agenda when the party’s top officials meet the ANC provincial disciplinary committee (PDC) next week.

The 21 affected councillors have been in limbo following the ANC regional executive committee’s decision to ask request the provincial disciplinary committee (PDC) to file charges against them three months ago.

This was after the 21, including the deputy mayor Zoliswa Matana, voted decided to vote against an ANC caucus decision on which candidate to hire as acting municipal manager.

