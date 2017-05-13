Buyer falls prey to wheelchair scamster – Man pays R15000 online for undelivered product

A local businessman who paid close to R15000 for a mobility scooter advertised online is crying foul after the company failed to deliver his purchase.

Owner of Mdantsane’s popular hang-out spot, Mthombo’s Palace Restro Lounge in NU7, Mthombo Nkula, said with the help from a friend, on May 3 he came across a Gumtree advertisement for a mobility scooter being sold for R10000.

Nkula, who is confined to a wheelchair, said his one had broken down while on holiday in Cape Town.

Nkula said the motorised scooter was being sold by a company named “GrownUp HobbiesSA”.

“I thought this was a bargain when compared to the price of motorised scooters which can cost up to R40000. So I immediately made the move to secure the purchase.”

Nkula said they e-mailed the company requiring more details on how he could buy the scooter. “We received a reply saying the mobility scooter was still available and we were sent a cellphone number to contact.

“We continued to communicate via e-mail, we got the banking details and made the payment on the same day of seeing the advert.

“After depositing the money, I asked for an invoice which was sent to me.”

The invoice seen by the Saturday Dispatch has Nkula’s details on it as the buyer and the seller’s bank account details, with the R10000 payment reflected on it.

A day later, Nkula said he received an e-mail from the seller stating that the delivery of his purchase was “suspended” pending an additional payment of R4010 as a “refundable insurance fund”, which he paid.

“I started to suspect that something was not adding up when they asked for an insurance fund but I was desperate and just needed the product to be delivered.”

Nkula said the delivery was suppose to have been made on May 7 and when it did not arrive, he called and sent text messages to the number they were given.

“The phone was ringing and the messages went through but there was no reply. I went to the bank and was informed that this was a scam which many people fell victim to.

“The bank managed to put [the second payment] on hold. I made and I opened a case with the police,” said Nkula.

When the Saturday Dispatch tried to get hold of the company via e-mail, phone calls and text messages, there was no reply.

“I am always on guard when it comes to such transactions but this time I was caught off-guard.

“I’d like to urge people to verify before making online purchases,” Nkula said.