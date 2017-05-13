Crackdown on the ‘deathtraps’- Law set to be enforced on overloaded bakkies

The Eastern Cape government is cracking down on those who transport people on the back of bakkies.

Transport, safety and liaison MEC Weziwe Tikana was addressing the mass memorial service for eight people who died in a bakkie accident last week.

Speaking in Qhumanco village near Ngcobo with premier Phumulo Masualle by her side, Tikana said drastic steps needed to be taken to enforce the law against transporting people on the back of bakkies.

“Vehicles that must be used are those which have emergency doors, safety belts and other safety measures. There are some

LDVs which can be converted by [South African Bureau of Standards] approved companies.

“A bakkie is not in compliance and will, unfortunately, not be allowed to operate,” said Tikana.

She said her department would be increasing awareness among communities about this hazard.

In June, traffic officers will be sent for training regarding the new law, Tikana said.

Masualle consoled the bereaved families and promised his government would take on illegal public transport activities as part of the struggle to improve public safety on Eastern Cape roads.

“Bakkies are not designed to be used as public transport. A regulation just passed deals with this,” Masualle said.

“This matter is getting our attention. We want safer and more suitable vehicles to be used for transporting our people.

“We have noticed that there is always an element of negligence from drivers who do not adhere to the existing laws of the land.

“The enforcement is a bit weak.

“We have got to double our efforts to ensure that we save lives.”

Another problem was that many vehicles were not roadworthy.

Speaking about the driver of the bakkie in the latest tragic incident, Tikana said: “He was drunk, did not have a driver’s licence and was speeding and new to driving.”

Seven of the victims died after a double-cab bakkie and a sedan collided on the R61 last Wednesday. The eighth victim was a pedestrian.

The tragedy happened 3km outside Ngcobo towards Cofimvaba.

Most of the dead had been returning home to Qhumanco after doing their shopping.

The bakkie, which was carrying 11 passengers, overturned on a curve and collided with the oncoming sedan.

Four people who sustained serious injuries are still receiving care at the Nelson Mandela Academic and All Saints hospitals.

The memorial service was also attended by social development MEC Nancy Sihlwayi, ANC provincial secretary Oscar Mabuyane and Qhumanco traditional council head, Chief Dumisani Mgudlwa.

The Road Accident Fund is assisting with the burial costs.