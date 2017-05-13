Doctor acquitted of assault claims

The East London regional court this week acquitted a medical doctor accused of contravening a protection order, assault and malicious damage to property.

The charges were brought by the doctor’s ex-wife and mother of two children last year.

They are not being identified in order to protect their children.

The doctor had maintained his innocence throughout the trial.

During the trial, details of his then wife’s alleged affair with a local attorney emerged.

The court heard the doctor had apparently threatened her alleged lover with a hammer at Ampath Laboratories in Southernwood.

The woman told magistrate Kevin von Bratt that on May 4, she and her husband were waiting for a consultation with one of their children when her lawyer arrived on the scene.

She testified that her enraged husband accused the lawyer of having an affair with her and fetched a hammer from his vehicle, threatening to “deal with the lawyer”, who fled.

She said she later left to attend a conference and her husband had followed her there.

She said he had dragged her off her seat, with a hammer in his hand, and kicked her in front of her colleagues, who fled in fear.

She said security guards came to restrain her husband, and she reported the matter to the police.

She further testified that her husband had smashed the windows of her BMW and a sliding door at her Gonubie home the following morning. The doctor denied all the allegations. — zwangam@dispatch. co.za