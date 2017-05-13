Rumours fly over site at mall- Centre ‘still weighing up options’

Mystery surrounds a construction site at popular Beacon Bay landmark Spargs SuperSpar after a housing complex there was efficiently demolished and the area the site cordoned off.

The site at Major Square off Bonza Bay Road is surrounded by , is guarded by a fence of orange netting, with public entry prohibited.

There are no billboards stating what is being built in the area or which contractor is working there, on it and Spargs company bosses are keeping playing their cards close to their chest on what they plan to build.

RNE Holdings group manager Ken Maree said it was still too early to reveal what would be built.

For the full story get a copy of the Dispatch or subscribe to our e-Edition for the complete newspaper with jobs, classifieds, crosswords, TV schedules and back editions