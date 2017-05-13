Snow but ‘not a lot for snow-chasers to see’

Don’t expect to build snowmen or throw snowballs this weekend.

Rob Ansell‚ dubbed the “snowman” of South Africa‚ on Saturday urged snow-chasers to stay put.

“There is not a lot to see. Everything is on the high berg. There is no snow low down to play in. We have been telling people there is no reason to go to places where snow has fallen‚” he said.

Ansell runs SnowReportSA‚ the website that provides more than one million South Africans — from farmers to snowboarders — with accurate predictions and sightings throughout the country.

He has not received any complaints from residents or farmers in areas in which snow has fallen overnight.

Over the years‚ residents and farmers have warned snow-chasers‚ who descend on their property‚ that they could be charged for trespassing.

“It has actually been quite a pleasant day without complaints‚” Ansell said on Saturday.

SA Weather Service forecaster Kgolofelo Mahlangu said snow had fallen in the north eastern parts of the Eastern Cape province crossing over into the mountainous areas over the south western parts of KwaZulu-Natal as well as the Lesotho side of the Drakensberg Mountains.

“Snow will continue to fall tomorrow. There will still be snow left over the Lesotho side and maybe just the peaks of the Drakensberg Mountains.

“The system will start clearing on Monday so there will be no rain or snowfall from Monday. The temperatures are expecting to recover but we are transitioning into the winter period so the temperatures will not go any higher than the mid-twenties‚” she said.