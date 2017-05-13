UPDATE: WSU medical student was killed ‘over seniority argument’

A fight over seniority is what caused the killing of the final-year Walter Sisulu University student on Thursday morning.

DispatchLIVE understands that there have been on-going tensions between senior and junior medical students at the university’s Mthatha campus at the Nelson Mandela Drive site. Spokeswoman Yoneka Tukwayo had reduced the incident to the on-going protest at the university.

However, the SRC has dismissed the statement saying the incident had nothing to do with the protest.

“According to the information we have, the students were drinking together and an argument about seniority turned ugly,” said SRC publicity officer Mxolisi Zoko.It is understood that juniors were of the belief that their senior counterparts were undermining them.

This has been an on-going issue between the two student groups

On the night of the incident a similar argument arose, but SRC publicity officer Mxolisi Zoko said the two fielding groups managed to contain the argument and they all went to their rooms. It is believed that the students were allegedly drinking together a few hours before.

“According to the information we have, the junior students regrouped-armed-and went to the rooms of some senior students and started attacking them,” he said.

It is alleged the students gained entry into the murdered student room by breaking the burglar door. Once they got in, they allegedly attacked him. He died of stab wounds.

The student is yet to be identified. Police spokesperson Captain Dineo Koena said no arrests have been made.

“The suspects are on the run, but police are following the leads,” she said.

Zoko said medical students at the campus had requested a meeting with the SRC today.