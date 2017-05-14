If you were eager to build snowman and take Instagram snow pictures‚ you might be disappointed as the South African Weather Services (SAWS) says you should expect clear weather conditions from Monday onwards.

“The system will start clearing on Monday so there will be no rain or snowfall from Monday. The temperatures are expected to recover but we are transitioning into the winter period so the temperatures will not go any higher than the mid-twenties‚” said Kgolofelo Mahlangu‚ forecaster at SAWS.

According to Mahlangu‚ the cold front went past most parts of the country. Therefore conditions should recover with no prospect of rainfall in the coming week‚ particularly for Gauteng.

“Throughout Sunday we are expecting snow to fall on the Drakensburg mountains and parts of the Western Cape. Rainfall in KwaZulu-Natal and some parts of Mpumalanga should be expected‚” she said