The SABC’s group executive for human resources‚ Mohlolo Lephaka‚ died on Saturday morning after a short illness‚ the public broadcaster said.

In a statement‚ the SABC’s interim board‚ said Lephaka would be remembered for his immense contribution at the SABC.

“He was dedicated to his work and for this reason he was entrusted with a huge responsibility of heading the Human Resources division.

“He carried his duties diligently as expected of him. His paramount concern was to fulfill the mandate of the SABC of building an informed society‚” the board said.

It extended its condolences to his family and friends.