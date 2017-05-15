Abused EC women still live in fear

There has been an outcry from Eastern Cape women supposedly shielded by protection orders who say they still live in constant fear of abusive ex-partners who threaten their lives.

Stories gathered by the Dispatch come at a time when the hashtag #MenAreTrash has gathered a lot of online attention. Yesterday, the Sunday Times led its edition with the story of Johannesburg student Karabo Mokoena, 22, who, hours after a heated physical argument with her boyfriend, Sandile Mantsoe, 27, was found murdered and her body burnt and scorched with acid. Mantsoe has been charged with murder.

Some of the women accuse police of failing to uphold court orders and even flouting them.

For the full story get a copy of the Dispatch or subscribe to our e-Edition for the complete newspaper with jobs, classifieds, crosswords, TV schedules and back editions