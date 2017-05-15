Abused EC women still live in fear

By Nonsindiso Qwabe -

There has been an outcry from Eastern Cape women supposedly shielded by protection orders who say they still live in constant fear of abusive ex-partners who threaten their lives.

Stories gathered by the Dispatch come at a time when the hashtag #MenAreTrash has gathered a lot of online attention. Yesterday, the Sunday Times led its edition with the story of Johannesburg student Karabo Mokoena, 22, who, hours after a heated physical argument with her boyfriend, Sandile Mantsoe, 27, was found murdered and her body burnt and scorched with acid. Mantsoe has been charged with murder.

LIFE IN SHADOW: Eastern Cape abuse victims slam police

Some of the women accuse police of failing to uphold court orders and even flouting them.

