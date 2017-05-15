A fifteen-year-old girl reported missing several days ago was found murdered and burnt in Klerksdorp in the North West on Mother’s Day.

The girl‚ identified as Nombuyiselo‚ went missing on May 12.

The following day‚ her uncle started circulating her picture on social media‚ begging for clues on her whereabouts.

“She was last seen yesterday at 17:00 when she was sent to the shops. She never returned home. Help us find her. She is my niece‚” Kono Nombeu wrote on Facebook.

But the next day‚ he delivered the terrible news.

“Thank you guys for sharing…. She has been found burned to death. I’m so hurt and broken right now. Mnta ka bhuti (my brothers child)‚” Nombeu wrote.

The family’s tragedy was strikingly similar to that of Karabo Mokoena.

Mokoena’s uncle Tshepo had taken to Facebook and pleaded for help in finding his niece‚ whom he regarded as a daughter.

She had been missing since 28 April.

Two weeks later‚ her boyfriend Sandile Mantsoe was arrested and charged with her murder.

Mokoena’s body had been burnt in a ditch near a park in Lyndhurst‚ Johannesburg‚ on 29 April.

Mokoena’s family claim that Mantsoe has confessed to the crime.

He returns to court on May 24 for a formal bail application.