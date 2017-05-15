Two out of 10 adult women have experienced physical violence from their partner‚ the South Africa Demographic and Health Survey shows.

The SADHS 2016 was conducted in collaboration with the National Department of Health and the South African Medical Research Council and presents findings from approximately 13‚000 households that were interviewed.

“Based on questions about domestic violence to women 18 years and older‚ 21% of ever-partnered women report that they had experienced physical violence by a partner‚ and 8% report that they experienced physical violence in the past 12 months‚” the report states.

“Furthermore‚ 6% of ever-partnered women report that they experienced sexual violence by a partner‚ and 2% experienced sexual violence in the past 12 months.”

Women are considered “ever-partnered” if they had ever been married‚ ever lived with a man‚ or were currently with a regular male sexual partner.

Among adults aged 15-49 years‚ 17% of men and 5% of women reported having two or more sexual partners in the past 12 months.

Inadequate condom use was reported during high risk sex: only 58% of women and 65% of men who had multiple partners in the past year report that they used a condom during their last sexual intercourse.

“Furthermore‚ 45% of women and 55% of men aged 15-49 years reported having sex in the past 12 months with a partner who was neither their spouse nor lived with them. Among these respondents‚ 60% of women and 68% of men report that they used a condom during last sexual intercourse with this partner.”

Alcohol use is also high among South African men. Risky drinking‚ involving drinking five or more standard measures of alcohol on a single occasion within the last 30 days‚ was reported by 5% of women and 28% of men.

The 2016 SADHS results show that 94% of women who gave birth in the five years preceding the survey received antenatal care from a skilled provider at least once for their last birth. Three-quarters of women had four or more ANC visits (76%).61% of children aged 12-23 months received all basic vaccinations while 53% received all age-appropriate vaccinations. Only 5% of children had not received any vaccinations whereas 86% of children received measles vaccination.

About 16% of women aged 15-19 years have begun childbearing‚ 12% have given birth‚ and another 3% were pregnant with their first child at the time of the survey.