JoziFM boss details Mandla’s last moments: After they shot him they stole his shoes

JoziFM station manager Mpho Mhlongo is a broken man this morning after seeing his friend and colleague‚ Mandla Hlatshwayo’s lifeless body outside a pub in Soweto on Sunday night.

Mpho was called to the scene at around 10pm on Sunday.

“I got there and found him motionless. He was just lying there.”

Police have confirmed that two men were shot and killed after apparently trying to protect women in the tavern from being robbed. Mpho told TshisaLIVE that eyewitnesses on the scene said Mandla was trying to save the women.

“As the ladies were leaving‚ they were being robbed. Mandla apparently heard shots and ran out to help. In the process he got shot. He died trying to save someone else.”

It was not seeing his friend’s body on the floor that really got to him‚ but the fact that the shooters then stole Mandla’s shoes.

“He had no shoes on. They took his shoes. They took his life and then his shoes. It’s all been very traumatic.

The former Generations: The Legacy actor has become a well-known name in music circles after hosting the Weekend Special for over five years on JoziFM.

Mpho said he was with Mandla just hours before as JoziFM hosted a 8km and 4km walk through Soweto.

“Mandla was there. He was his usual jolly self. He was handing out medals to the finishers. Now he is dead. I can’t believe it.”