By David Gernon And Kgaugelo Masweneng

Protesters gathered in Johannesburg on Monday to speak out against President Jacob Zuma’s rule ahead of a constitutional court hearing on a motion of no confidence in parliament.





Opposition parties leaders headed up a march from Mary Fitzgerald Square in downtown Johannesburg to the constitutional court.

Madhan Ramkelawon said he was disappointed with the turnout. “The lack of turnout could be because of the cold. However‚ the Pretoria marches were rained out.”

“It is absolutely necessary for people to come out. The time is now. I joined the march because I want Zuma to go. That’s the bottom line.”

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) has filed an application with the constitutional court to compel National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete to order a secret ballot in response to the motion of no confidence in Zuma.

The UDM says that ANC members of parliament have been intimidated to force them to vote against the motion. The ruling party has said that its members should toe the party line and cannot support a motion brought by the opposition.

DA spokesperson Mabine Seabe said they expect thousands of people to show up.

“If we cannot fight today‚ we cannot fight for the future‚” he said.

In a statement read out by UDM leader Bantu Holomisa at a joint media briefing on Friday‚ he said that a secret ballot would provide “the safest” space for all MPs to be guided by their conscience and “not by dictates of political bosses who issue instructions to parliament from party quarters“.

The parties involved with the march are: the African Christian Democratic Party‚ the African Independent Congress‚ the African People’s Convention‚ the Congress of the People‚ Agang SA‚ the Democratic Alliance‚ the Economic Freedom Fighters‚ the Inkatha Freedom Party and the United Democratic Movement‚ together with the Freedom Movement and SaveSA.