‘New spin on no work‚ no pay’ – DA asks court to stop Brian Molefe working at Eskom and getting a salary

The Democratic Alliance on Monday filed an urgent application with the North Gauteng High Court in a bid to halt Brian Molefe resuming his role as CEO at electricity utility Eskom.

The CEO receiving a rousing welcome from Eskom employees as he reported for work on Monday.

His return to Eskom comes despite a dispute over whether he was entitled to a R30 million pension payment after stepping down “in the interest of good corporate governance” in November 2016. This was after his proximity to the Gupta family was questioned in the State of Capture report compiled by the Public Protector.

The first part of the DA’s application seeks to interdict Molefe from performing any duties or functions as Group Chief Executive at Eskom as well as to prevent him from receiving any benefits associated with the position. The court documents also ask that Molefe be interdicted from receiving any money related to any Eskom pension deal.

The second part requests that the court review and set aside the reappointment on the basis that is irrational.

The respondents are Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown‚ Eskom and Molefe.

The case is expected to be on the court roll sometime in the next two weeks‚ according to the party.

See the court papers here

https://press-admin.voteda.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/DA-v-MinPubEnter-Eskom-Molefe-NOM-and-FA-FINAL-15-May-2017.pdf