Defiant ANC MP Makhosi Khoza said on Tuesday that she has been promised that the eThekwini ANC Youth League will not be protesting outside her house – but she is bracing for the worse anyway.

Khoza received assurances from ANC provincial secretary Super Zuma that the planned protest — which was punted on the Youth League leader’s Facebook page — wouldn’t happen‚ but Khoza said the party’s so-called “young lions” often defied orders and did what they pleased.

She was referring‚ most recently‚ to an April 9 incident where the Active Citizens Movement got a court order against the league that prevented it from disrupting the memorial service of ANC stalwart Ahmed Kathrada — but the ANCYL went on to disrupt and heckle ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize and former finance minister Pravin Gordhan’s speeches anyway.

She has been embroiled in a long-running feud with the youth league over her comments and statements that criticised the ANC and President Jacob Zuma over his controversial cabinet reshuffle and her support for a secret ballot in the proposed vote of no confidence.

Khoza said she hoped that the league would‚ this time around‚ listen to the instructions of their seniors. She said she hoped the league would also allow her to speak freely and not disrupt her at an event in Durban on Thursday. She is slated to take part at a book launch event alongside former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo at Elangeni Maharani Hotel‚ organised by the Xubera Institute for Research.

The ANCYL had threatened to picket outside Khoza’s house in Hillcrest going as far as publishing her address on social media. They also threatened to disrupt the “Making Africa Work” book launch.

The ANCYL says it is stepping up its calls for the “renegade” ANC MP to resign following her series of dissident statements ahead of the vote of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma.

eThekwini ANCYL secretary Thinta Cibane wrote on his Facebook account: “The ANCYL in eThekwini will this week step up it efforts to encourage Dr “Light weight ” Makhosi Khoza to resign. We will be having pickets on 18 May 2017 at **** Road Hillcrest and also at Elangeni Maharani at 17:30. We will‚ as the League‚ confront hypocrisy and fake morality. #MakhosiMustFall”

On Monday‚ Khoza told Radio 702 that she feared for the life of her children.

“I fear for my children more than I fear for myself. The level of intolerance is very high‚” she said.

On Tuesday she told TMG Digital that her voice would not be silenced. She said as a scholar and critical thinker she needed to rise above the occasion.

“Even an organisation like the ANC needs a voice of reason‚” she said.

On Sunday she posted an extract of her paper on Facebook dealing with the question of what she called the Liberation Struggle Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (LSOCD).

She asked if a nation can prosper and unite if LSOCD dominates the public and intellectual discourse‚ saying the answer was no.

“A sick society whether physically or psychologically cannot PROSPER or UNITE. This is because LSOCD during the first few years of a shift from liberation movement to ruling party‚ there is a sense of optimism about the future. When the opposite happens‚ it shutters dreams and aspirations of many‚” she wrote in parts.

Khoza said a society gets frustrated as a tiny number appear to be prospering while the majority remain trapped in poverty and state dependency‚ and many become uncertain about their future.

“Soon the majority rise up and revolt. As society becomes more aware so is their resolve to act. Unfortunately LSOCD is extremely stubborn. It takes very long for one to accept they have this condition. Sadly‚ its sufferers who are in the majority keep on trying to treat it. Unbeknown to them‚ is that they have the cure in their finger tips‚” she wrote.