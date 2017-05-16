Mkhwebane ‘surprised’ at Molefe Eskom return

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was “surprised” by Brian Molefe’s return to Eskom as chief executive.

This Mkhwebane said yesterday during her office’s stakeholder-engagement session in King William’s Town as part of her national tour to all provinces.

“The issue of Brian Molefe going back to Eskom, I was surprised because when he left he had indicated that it was for good governance and that he wanted to clear his name,” said Mkhwebane.

“But I must say that we give court process it’s time because the State of Capture matter is sub judice and we will only know facts on allegations of Eskom working with Guptas on contracts once it’s been ventilated in court.

“If the court decides that the investigation must go back to the public protector, it will give us the opportunity to investigate further the contracts in Eskom and give implicated people the opportunity to give their side of the story.”