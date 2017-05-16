Poverty fuels graduate’s dream

By Aretha Linden -

Overcoming the adversities of growing up in a tiny one-room shack in Dimbaza’s Phola Park is what pushed Anele George to strive for a better future.
The 25-year-old recently earned a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Pretoria.

ON THE ROAD TO SUCCESS: University of Pretoria graduate, Anele George and his proud mother, Nobendiba George, standing in front of their one-room shack in Phola Park in Dimbaza Picture: FACEBOOK

George graduated last week and like many other graduates he took a picture of himself in his graduation attire and posted it on Facebook.

However, George’s picture was different – there was no red-carpet, glitz and glamour, but a picture of himself and his mother, Nobendiba George, in front of their small shack of corrugated iron.

