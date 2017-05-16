Poverty fuels graduate’s dream

Overcoming the adversities of growing up in a tiny one-room shack in Dimbaza’s Phola Park is what pushed Anele George to strive for a better future.

The 25-year-old recently earned a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Pretoria.

George graduated last week and like many other graduates he took a picture of himself in his graduation attire and posted it on Facebook.

However, George’s picture was different – there was no red-carpet, glitz and glamour, but a picture of himself and his mother, Nobendiba George, in front of their small shack of corrugated iron.

TO READ MORE GET A COPY OF THE DAILY DISPATCH OR SUBSCRIBE TO OUR E-EDITION.