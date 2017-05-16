Violence, fear stalks WSU

Walter Sisulu University’s Mthatha and Butterworth campuses have become notorious for violent behaviour among some students, who are assaulting – and even killing – each other over petty issues.

The culture of violence has been highlighted in the latest case, following the killing of a student.

Five students accused of killing Walter University (WSU) student Lwando Mantshontsho, who was in his sixth year of medical studies, were denied bail in the Mthatha Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

The students, aged between 20 and 23, appeared before magistrate Thukela MacPauzin. They are facing charges of murder, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and malicious damage to property.

