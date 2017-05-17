Just days after he danced a joyous jig during a rapturous welcome back to Eskom‚ Brian Molefe’s position at the helm of the parastatal appears to be in doubt.

Senior ANC officials have told the government and public enterprises minister Lynne Brown to rescind his reappointment as CEO.

ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe told Business Day that party officials had told government at a meeting attended by President Jacob Zuma on Monday to rescind the appointment.

“They should look into that; ideally they should reverse that decision‚” Mantashe was quoted as saying. “We are hoping that they are starting on it immediately.”

Mantashe told News24: “We met with Lynne Brown and all of us present said‚ ‘Comrades‚ that decision must be rescinded.’“

It remains to be seen how Brown and the Eskom board will react.

Attempts to get comment via text message from Mantashe‚ ANC spokesman Ziki Kodwa and Brown’s spokesman were unsuccessful early on Wednesday.

Despite employing Molefe as one of its own MPs earlier this year‚ the ANC was scathing about his reappointment to the parastatal.

South Africa’s former mineral resources minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi has accused Molefe and Eskom chairman Ben Ngubane of helping the Gupta family “hijack” a coal mine.

The damning allegations‚ which were vehemently denied by Eskom‚ surfaced on Tuesday.

Molefe was found to have been in regular contact with the Gupta family by former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

