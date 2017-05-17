Cop who arrested serial killer jobless- Hawks officer fired after cash stolen from office

Captain Aaron Hanise, the sharp-eyed Hawks detective who caught the “monster of Tholeni” serial killer Bulelani Mabhayi, is jobless.

Former Captain Hanise confirmed this week he had been sacked in June last year for negligence after thieves broke into his fifth 5th floor East London Hawks office and stole R75000 in cash from a safe.

The money was recovered from a cash-in-transit heist that took place on the N2 off-ramp to Gonubie in November 2011.

