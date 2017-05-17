Deputy Minster tells cops to get fit for the job

The nation is mocking police officers because of their fitness levels, Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkhongi told members of the South African Police Services (SAPS) in East London today.

“The nation is mocking you because of your fitness levels,” Mkhongi told a formation of around 150 police members in East London today.

Mkhongi is currently on a five-day visit to the province, which ends on Friday, to engage with the communities and to check on aspects that need the ministry’s urgent attention.

Tackling obesity in the SAPS is high on the list of issues to be addressed by the ministry, he said.

The deputy minister said the fitness of police was very important if they wanted to win the battle against criminals.

Mkhongi said the country currently faces high levels of lawlessness because criminals are undermining the police’s physical capabilities. “You are dealing with sophisticated and heavily-armed criminals running amok so it is important to defend yourself and the nation,” said Mkhongi.

“We [police ministry] are here to look after you. We must make sure that you are equal to the task and you are fit enough to chase criminals.”