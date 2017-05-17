If Karabo Mokoena was here‚ she would ask that you forgive the man accused of taking her life.

These were the words spoken by Neo Mohlabane‚ a friend of hers‚ at her memorial service at the Diepkloof Multipurpose Centre in Soweto on Wednesday.

Karabo Mokoena was found murdered on April 29. She had been burnt beyond recognition in a ditch in Lyndhurst‚ allegedly by her boyfriend‚ Sandile Mantsoe.

Neo told mourners at Karabo’s memorial service that she had seen Karabo on the weekend before she died.

They sat in her car‚ where they observed Karabo’s bruised face after she had been beaten‚ allegedly by Mantsoe‚ Neo said.

“There was just a few bruises and scratches left but she said ‘I am a living testimony that there is a living God. He tried to finish me but here I am still standing’.”

Neo claimed that Karabo had told her that she may look good on the outside but she was broken inside.

“She said that she was hurting‚” said Neo.

She recommended that Karabo go for counseling but all she kept asking was how long it would take for her spirit to heal.

Ironically‚ the man accused of killing Karabo was her man.

Neo claimed that Karabo had said she would love to be with a dark‚ tall‚ shy man and a short while later‚ she started dating Mantsoe.

Neo recalled the last telephone conversation she had with Karabo.

Karabo had texted her saying that he had seen her ex.

She later called her‚ and all she said was “my friend‚ eish” and hung up.

After that‚ she stopped answering her cellphone.

Had Karabo been able to speak from the other side‚ she would say: “Nana‚ I have forgiven him‚” her friend Neo said.