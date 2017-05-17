Nzimande slams WSU stabbing

Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande yesterday condemned what he termed as “criminal behaviour” at Walter Sisulu University (WSU).

Five WSU students have been accused of stabbing to death a sixth-year medical student at the institution last week.

The South African Medical Association (Sama) yesterday called for an inquiry into the death.Nzimande yesterday sent his condolences to the family of the murdered Lwando Mantshontsho who died after he was stabbed, allegedly by the five other students, in what police described as a “violent altercation”.

For the full story get a copy of the Dispatch or subscribe to our e-Edition for the complete newspaper with jobs, classifieds, crosswords, TV schedules and back editions.