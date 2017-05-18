Ntlemeza loses latest round in court

The High Court in Pretoria on Thursday ruled that an application by fired Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza to return to work struck off the roll.

Judge Sheila Mphahlele said she felt the matter was not urgent and could be dealt with by the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Ntlemeza was also ordered to pay costs for the application.

Ntlemeza on Wednesday sought to interdict police minister Fikile Mbalula from firing him after the Pretoria High Court ruled last month that he be dismissed.

Ntlemeza has been found by several judges to be dishonourable and unfit to hold office in relation to lying under oath.

In his argument‚ Ntlemeza’s lawyer Nceba Dukada said if the matter was dismissed it would condone Mbalula’s illegal conduct.

Ntlemeza has accused Mbalula of acting illegally by firing him while he awaits the outcome of his application to the Supreme Court of Appeal to have his dismissal overturned. His appeal is to be heard on 2 June.