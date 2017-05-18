Police told to lose weight and get to the gym if they want to pursue SA’s criminals

Tackling obesity in the South African Police Services (SAPS) is high on the list for the newly appointed national police ministry.

“The nation mocks you because of your fitness levels,” Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkhongi told a formation of around 150 police officers in East London yesterday.

Mkhongi is on a five-day visit to the province, which ends tomorrow, to engage with communities and check on aspects that need the ministry’s urgent attention.

The deputy minister said the fitness of police was very important if they wanted to win the battle against criminals.

Mkhongi said the nation faced high levels of lawlessness because criminals were undermining the police’s physical capabilities.

In February, Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla revealed that South Africans were increasingly losing faith in the police.

He said that the level of satisfaction with police dropped from an estimated 64.2% in 2011 to 58.8% in 2015-16.

“You are dealing with sophisticated and heavily armed criminals running amok, so it is important to defend yourself and the nation,” said Mkhongi.

“We [the police ministry] are here to look after you.

“We must make sure that you are equal to the task and you are fit enough to chase criminals.”

Mkhongi said fitness gyms should form partnerships with the police service, and offer police discounted prices.

According to the Heart and Stroke Foundation SA has the highest overweight and obesity rate in sub-Saharan Africa, with up to 70% of women and a third of men being classified as overweight or obese.

Mkhongi said under his leadership, no police officer would live in a shack because the structures were unsafe and left officer vulnerable to criminals.

"The thing is that when you are tired and you go to sleep, they will come in your shack and steal your firearm," said Mkhongi, a comment that was met with a few giggles from the crowd.