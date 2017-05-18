Pupil killed ‘robbing’ man

A Dale College pupil died in hospital after being shot, allegedly by a man he had tried to rob at an ATM.

Headmaster for the King William’s Town-based school, Mike Eddy, yesterday confirmed that a senior pupil at the school had died after he was shot.

According to police, the incident happened on Sunday evening in Downing Street in the town’s city centre.

KWT police spokeswoman Captain Siphokazi Mawisa said the 17-year-old, who has not been named, is alleged to have followed a man from an ATM to his car, which was parked a few metres away.

He is alleged to have pulled a knife on the victim and stabbed him.

However, the man retaliated.

“During the robbery, the victim was stabbed and he shot the [17-year-old] suspect. Both the victim and the suspect were taken to hospital for treatment. The pupil died at Grey Hospital a few days after he was admitted, and the victim has since been discharged,” said Mawisa.

She said police were investigating a case of murder and robbery.

Eddy said the circumstances surrounding the pupil’s death were still vague.

“We have not spoken to his family yet, so we do not have all the information,” he said.

Eddy said the deceased completed Grade 8 at the school and left for Queen’s College in Queenstown, then returned to Dale at the beginning of this year.

“He comes from a good family and his father is very supportive,” said Eddy.

“I know this will reflect badly on the school, however we cannot control what happens outside school hours.” — arethal@dispatch.co.za