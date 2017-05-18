The SA Council of Churches was on Thursday expected to release a report containing information shared by whistleblowers in regards to alleged state capture.

The ‘Unburdening Panel’ comprised SACC President‚ Reverand Ziphozihle Siwa‚ Grace Bible Church pastor‚ Mosa Sono‚ social activist Brigalia Bam and Judge Yvonne Magoro.

Opening proceedings where the report was to be released‚ Reverand Frank Chikane said the panel had been formed in order to give people a protected space to reveal what they knew about the state capture.

“It provided a safe space for people to unburden themselves and share what they wish freely‚” said Chikane.

Scores of people had come forward. Others wanted action to be taken in regards to the information they gave. Others however‚ simply wanted to “unburden” themselves.

Chikane said after they had formulated the report‚ they “realised how serious it was.”

They forwarded it to the ruling party.

Present at the proceedings‚ held at the Regina Mundi Catholic Church in Soweto‚ was former finance minister‚ Pravin Gordhan and former Hawks boss Anwa Dramat.

Delivering the report‚ Bishop Malusi Mpumulwana paid special mention to Gordhan‚ Dramat‚ Mcebisi Jonas and Vytjie Mentor.

Mentor however‚ was not present at the proceedings.

“[She] couldn’t come because after all the death threats she has received‚ she is under police protection‚” said Mpumulwana.

Police who are currently giving her protection could not guarantee her protection if she came to Johannesburg for the proceedings.