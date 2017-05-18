WSU classes briefly interrupted by protest

Classes at the Walter Sisulu University’s East London campus Chislehurst site were briefly interrupted by a student protest earlier this morning.

The action that has been brewing since last week is a result of the university’s students protesting over their living conditions at their residences.

The brief protest was called off and declared illegal by the university SRC.

Students who were part of the protest and did not want to be named for fear of victimisation, said the SRC only called off the strike because they wanted to first have a bash this coming weekend.

The newly-appointed East London SRC is divided on the matter but classes remain suspended for the day.